It’s hypocritical to love God and begrudge humans – Eastwood Anaba

The founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Joseph Eastwood Anaba, believes Christians are the worst hypocritical creatures on earth.

He observes that Christians take delight in finding faults and begrudging their fellow humans at the least provocation.



However, they continue to forgive God, who allows misfortunes to befall them, even though God is all-knowing and all-merciful.



He was speaking to his congregation in a restreamed broadcast by MyNewsGh.com when he made this known.

Eastwood Anaba believes that Christians must stop being hypocrites and focus on their higher calling.



“You bow and worship God; have you seen him before? How can you not talk to your husband and say you’re praying to God? You can’t even recognize a husband; how do you recognize God? Hypocrites…and the man did this to me, and the woman did this to me; listen, you’re a liar because if you want to count the things God did against you, they will be more than what your husband did to you.



I don’t know about you, but God has done things against me paa, and one day when I see him, I will ask him why do you do this against me? I have things against God. God sat in heaven, and he didn’t help me, and I lost my two children plus four other children in one day, and the pain almost killed me. God said he is the omnipotent, mighty God, and I was serving God. So if it was a human being that allowed that to happen to me, I would say I cannot forgive, but when it is God, out of hypocrisy, I forgive”.