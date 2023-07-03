It’s important to ensure NDC doesn’t come back to power - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has emphasized the need to keep the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in opposition.

Speaking at the final leg of his Greater Accra Regional campaign on June 2, Bawumia said it was important that the NPP aspirants conduct a clean campaign in order to maintain unity after the keenly-awaited primaries.



“We are one family, let’s all stay united, when the contest is over, we will come back together as one family and make sure the NDC doesn’t come back to power, that is very important.”



Bawumia stressed that breaking the 8 was entirely possible, but that it could only be achieved through unity within the rank and file.



“We want unity, unity, unity, nkabom in the NPP, that is the only way we can break the 8,” he added to applause.



“No need to insult anyone because we need unity after the election… I am telling all my supporters and spokespersons to not insult anyone. We want peace, clean campaign, we want to unite after the election and take on the NDC,” he stated in earlier comments.

Dr. Bawumia is seen as a frontrunner in the NPP presidential primaries along with Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and former trade minister Alan Kyerematen.



Aside Ken, Bawumia and Alan; there are seven other aspirants in the flagbearership race. The party on June 30 inaugurated a committee led by former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye to vet the aspirants in the coming week.



It is largely expected that if all 10 aspirants pass the vetting stage, a preliminary election to whittle down the number to five will take place before the main election is held in November this year.







SARA