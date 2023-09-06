It’s in the best interest of the party for all contenders to withdraw - Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, the Director of Campaign Communications for Dr. Bawumia

Nana Akomea, the Director of Campaign Communications for Dr. Bawumia, has called on all aspirants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race to emulate Alan Kyerematen and withdraw from the contest.

He argued that it would be in the party's best interest if all contenders stepped aside, as they were unlikely to garner enough votes to surpass the leading contender, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Nana Akomea made these remarks during an appearance on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Wednesday.



He emphasized that the upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for November 4 were unnecessary given the current circumstances.



"It’s in the best interest of the party for all contenders to withdraw. Even if we add all their votes, they still wouldn’t come close to Dr. Bawumia. It’s unnecessary for the rest of the contenders to go ahead with the election," he stated.



Nana Akomea's comments came in the aftermath of Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the flagbearer race.



Kyerematen, who secured the third position in the party's special delegates' election on August 26, alleged that the race had been unfairly tilted in favor of one candidate and cited the intimidation of his agents during the election as evidence.

However, Nana Akomea believed that the issues raised by Kyerematen had surfaced too late.



He refuted allegations that the election had been manipulated to favor Vice President Bawumia, asserting that such claims were false.



Despite Kyerematen's apparent disappointment, Nana Akomea expressed hope for his swift recovery.



He remained optimistic that, once tempers had cooled down, the party could unite and rally behind a single candidate.



"I believe Alan may be in pain, and I hope he heals soon. When tempers come down, they will come on board and support one person," added Mr. Akomea.



