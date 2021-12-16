It’s mischievous, outrageous! Vaccines won’t make you vote for NPP – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has described as outrageous, claims that getting the COVID-19 jab will change the minds of people to vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against their will.
“The vaccines are safe”, the president told Ghanaians in his 27 national address about measures being put in place by his government to fight the pandemic on Wednesday, 15 December 2021, assuring: “They will not harm you.”
Rather, he said: “They will protect you and your family”.
“Contrary to the mischief being peddled by some, getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections if you do not want to”, the president noted.
“This is an outrageous claim”, he asserted.
“Vaccination cannot change your political preferences. That is not its purpose.”
