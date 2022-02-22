It’s myopic to think purchasing forms for polling executives is corruption – NPP Man

File Photo

The Deputy Director for Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kamaldeen Abdulai says it is myopic for people to think that the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen’s support to the grassroots by purchasing nominations forms for them is corruption.

He explained that most of them are peasants farmers who do not have money and so it is prudent on the part of anyone who wants to buy a form to support them and not to influence them.



Mr Alan Kyerematen paid for the nomination forms of all aspiring polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country.



He is said to have funded the entire nomination forms in all 275 constituencies to facilitate the ongoing polling station-level election process within the party.



Some Ghanaians are insinuating that the gesture is to influence the polling station executives against his opponents.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Kamaldeen Abdulai said the purchasing of the ticket is not to influence anything but was only to help the people.



“We interpret certain things and we are happy to turn into something negative, and this is worrying. We have dues we pay as a party and we also have special dues. So the special dues is when a party holds an activity and I say a lot will be attending so let me support and when you look at the polling stations, a lot of them are grassroots”.



When asked why the nominations forms have not been made free for everyone to afford by the party and is selling at GHC, Mr Kamaldeen Abdulai said the money will enhance the party’s funding, explaining that even the forms are printed at a fee while elections are also done with money, mostly funded by the party its members, hence the fee.