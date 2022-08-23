'It's needless for Armah Buah to go to court to seek justice for murdered Andrew Donkor' - Ellembelle DCE

Kwasi Bonzoh speaking at the funeral of Andrew Donkor

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh has descended heavily on the Member of Parliament of Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for suing the Adamus Mining Company and Chief of Defense Staff over the killing of Andrew Donkor.

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has dragged the Chief of Defense Staff and Adamus Mining Company to the Accra High Court to seek justice for the late Andrew Donkor.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is praying with the court to expose and punish the killer of Andrew Donkor and also compel the Adamus Mining Company to pay compensation to the family of the late Andrew Donkor.



Speaking at the final funeral ceremony of the late murdered Andrew Donkor at Teleku-Bokazo near Nkroful, Kwasi Bonzoh expressed great disappointment in the MP whose recent actions prove nothing but an attempt to play politics with Andrew Donkor’s death.



He stated that it was needless for the MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to drag the Adamus Mining Company and Chief of Defense Staff to court to seek justice for the late Andrew Donkor and his family.



"Let me say that the Adamus Mining Company had promised to give compensation to the family so it is needless for Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to run to court to seek justice for Andrew Donkor and his family," he fired.



He added that "Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah should respect himself as an elderly person and stop doing politics with the death of Andrew Donkor, Andrew Donkor was the NPP's polling station secretary at Teleku-Bokazo here and we will not sit down unconcerned for Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and his NDC members to play politics with the death of Andrew Donkor, he should stop what he is doing".

He dared, "Instead of Armah Kofi-Buah to fight for the good people of Teleku-Bokazo to get land to do a community mining, he is not but rather fighting against my efforts of getting a community mining for the community. If Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah had gotten community mining for the good people of Teleku-Bokazo, I don't think Andrew Donkor would have been killed so I dare him to get the good people of Teleku-Bokazo a community mining".



He, therefore, took the opportunity to rubbish claims making rounds in the Ellembelle District that he has been doing galamsey.



"Let me use this opportunity to say on record that I don't do galamsey and I will never do galamsey so those saying it should stop it, I'm rather fighting against galamsey activities in the Ellembelle District," he stated.



The 35-year-old Andrew Donkor was shot and killed on Friday, April 1, 2022, by a military officer on the premises of Nkroful Magistrate Court during the prosecution of some illegal small-scale miners arrested from Adamus Resources Limited concession.



The late Andrew Donkor left behind two children and a wife.