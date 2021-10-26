It's none of your business to attack homosexuals - Ghanaians cautioned

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo, has cautioned Ghanaians against physically attacking homosexuals or any person with effeminate features.

Ghana is currently debating on whether or not to enact a bill to criminalize homosexual practices.



The bill, when passed, will mean any person caught in same-sex marriage or same-sex intercourse could face a jail term.



The bill called Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill has been opposed by a group of scholars, Professors and lawyers who argue it is a violation of fundamental human rights.



However, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George who is sponsoring this private members bill with seven other Parliamentarians, who support it, are not backing down on getting the bill passed into law.

There are however fears that the bill will give people the authority to mistreat members of the LGBTQ+ community.



Professor Joseph Osafo is advising the citizenry not to assault any person they think or believe is homosexual as it is equally unlawful.



He suggested homosexuals should be respected and given the opportunity to undergo guided therapy to alter their personality stressing ''every human being has the potential to change''.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he emphatically stated ''even if a person identifies to be part of the group, you have no business to pick a machete to attack the person''.