It’s 'nonsense' to define me by my wealth – Sam Jonah

Sam Jonah

• Sam Jonah says he is not happy people describe him by his wealth

• He stated that he was taught to understand that a good name is better riches



• He said he does not subscribe to such nonsense



Samuel Kwesi Esson Jonah, Knight of the British Empire (KBE) has revealed that he is not happy that upon all his achievements, it is only his wealth that makes it easy for people to identify him with.



According to him, he was brought up by his parents to understand that a good name is better than riches, therefore, he takes strong exception to touting his assets.



Jonah told Joy News in a report monitored by GhanaWeb that, it is not pleasing when for instance people attempt to quantify his riches in monetary value.

The former AngloGold Ashanti CEO noted he does not subscribe to what he described as ‘nonsense’ appellations of being either the third, fourth or fifth richest man because it causes him “a lot of grief”.



“My father, on their house, was an inscription, ‘wɔ bisa wu fie, w’ɔnbisa wo sika’… to wit, your name is far more important than your riches and I have taken offence when, for instance, I have been defined by what people think I have,” he explained.



“When I hear the nonsense that ‘they say he is the third, fourth or fifth richest man in Ghana’, it causes me a lot of grief,” Sam Jonah indicated.



