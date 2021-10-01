It’s normal for Oppong Weah to use Ghana’s presidential jet – Govt to Ablakwa

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for foreign affairs

Government has downplayed concerns expressed by lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over the use of Ghana’s presidential jet by Liberian leader George Oppong Weah.

The North Tongu MP who has raised objections to President Akufo-Addo’s frequent hiring of private jets for his foreign trips wondered why Ghana’s carrier is being used by other leaders instead.



Reacting to the claim, the foreign affairs ministry in a statement said it is normal practice for other African leaders to be allowed to use Ghana’s jet.



“In the light of the strenuous and concerted efforts by ECOWAS leaders to broker peace in the region, the Ministry finds it rather unfortunate that Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa would seek to deliberately muddy the waters with these negative comments.

“In the latest of such utterances, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa sought to suggest that transporting the President of Liberia, His Excellency George Weah, aboard Ghana’s presidential jet to participate in the emergency ECOWAS Summit during the recent political crisis in Guinea, constituted an impropriety. Nothing could be further from the truth.



“It must be emphasised that the practice of sharing travel resources among West African Heads of State and high-ranking officials, is not a recent phenomenon. Indeed, in the past, some Heads of State have, in their capacity as Chair of ECOWAS, extended this courtesy,” the statement said.