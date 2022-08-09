It’s not about the job, I don’t need any job from Akufo-Addo – Amoako Baah

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has responded to suggestions by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that individuals looking for jobs are those calling for a reshuffle of his government appointees.

The president, while responding to calls for a reshuffle in his government, said in a North Star interview that he sees no need to heed the calls considering his appointees are working excellently.



He further suggested that the calls may be based on a number of factors including elements who may want others in government out so they can occupy their positions.



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Reacting to this in a TV3 interview, however, Dr. Amoako Baah said a reshuffle will be important for government and also the party.



According to him, it will help introduce fresh ideas and give other party members an opportunity to bring on board what they can offer.

He was however emphatic about the fact that he will never accept an appointment from the president although he will not hesitate to offer counsel when needed.



“I’m not talking about myself because I have said it, if the president asks me for help, I will do it but if he gives me an appointment, I won’t take it but if he says come and do this, I will do it.



“People have aspirations, you put this one there, 2 years, 3 years, bring someone else, not necessarily fire the other one. There are instances you will see that the new person performs better but if you don’t give anyone the chance, how are you going to find out?



“It is good for your party too, because you have so many people, not just those who were first appointed, so why are you not looking at anybody else?” he added.



WA