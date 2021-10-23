It's not easy being President - Akufo-Addo confesses

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his last working visit that has begun in the Greater Accra Region has confessed that the job of a President is not an easy task to perform.

According to him, nobody can say that it is an easy road being a President of a Republic, but added that he knew the task for which he signed up and therefore is prepared to deliver on his promise to Ghanaians.



"It is not easy being a President in any country. If anybody says it is an easy task, then that person does not understand governance or does not know what he or she is saying," he confessed.

In an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's flagship programme 'kokrokoo' morning show, President Akufo-Addo indicated that there has been improvement since he took over from his predecessor.



