It’s not proper to personalize decisions of judges and attack them – JUSAG to critics

Former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Below is the full statement from JUSAG



PROTECT THE SANCTITY OF THE JUDICIARY

We have noticed with dismay the unsavory remarks by the Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza who was contributing to the debate on the floor of Parliament during the approval of the Chief Justice designate on 7th June 2023.



It is okay to critique the decisions of the Supreme Court or any of the Courts.



However, it is not proper for politicians and citizens to personalize decisions of the apex court and attack justices of the Supreme Court when decisions do not go in their favour.



The former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah served our dear nation to the best of his capability until his retirement.



No Chief Justice has control over Supreme Court Justices or direct them on the decisions they make on cases before them.



Besides, the former Chief Justice was not part of the panel that sat on the case of Michael Ankomah Nimfah vs James Gyakye Quayson & 2 Ors.

Then Chief Justice contributed significantly towards transformation of the Judiciary.



His regime saw massive infrastructure which brings justice closer to the doorsteps of the people.



He launched the Judges Performance Review to check Judicial excesses among some judges and improved the e-justice system. His sound judgements are public records.



If we will not dignify and honour him for his sacrifices, we should allow him to have a blissful rest in his retirement.



It is undeserving of no less a person than an honourable member of parliament to cast a slur upon the person of the Honourable former Chief Justice.



Whereas the Judiciary is a human institution far from perfection, all citizens of Ghana, including politicians, owe it a duty to contribute towards protecting the sanctity of the third arm of government.

We wish to thank the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban S. K. Bagbin and other MPs for their intervention on the matter and urge MPs to comply.



We are equally grateful to Parliament for the emphatic endorsement of our mother, the incoming Chief Justice.



Congratulations to Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude A. E. S. Torkornoo!



God bless the judiciary and the judicial service. God bless our homeland, Ghana.