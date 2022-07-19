It's only NDC supporters complaining of economic hardship - NPP communicator

Solomon Kusi Appiah, Member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party

A member of the communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Solomon Kusi Appiah has stated that there is no economic hardship in Ghana as purported.

It would be recalled that a local lobby group “Arise Ghana,” organised a two-day demonstration intended to denounce the purported economic hardships.



The protests which were anchored on fuel price hikes, a tax on electronic payments and other levies, just as the country struggled with an economic downturn saw hundreds of protestors throng the streets to express their displeasure over the country’s situation.



Speaking to Hot 93.9FM at the 2022 National Delegates Conference of the NPP which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, Solomon Kusi Appiah who was answering a question in line with whether he agrees that there is hardship in the country said:



"Anyone who would say there is economic hardship in the country because of the NPP is perpetuating lies...there is no hardship in Ghana".



"Those complaining are those who are trying to win political power in other to come and mess up so they're perpetuating such lies so that they can be voted into power again...And they're the NDC...it's NDC and their supporters orchestrating the propaganda that Ghana is hard...There is no hardship in Ghana", Solomon told Hot 93.9FM.

In all, 46 candidates contested for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



The executive position in the party included the National Chairperson, National Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator. Some 6,000 delegates voted in the elections, including selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora.



Mr. Stephen Ntim became a victor as the new National Chairman of the Party.



