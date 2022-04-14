It’s only NDC that truly develops Ghana – Hanna Bissiw

Hanna Bissiw

The Youth of the country have been challenged to work seriously in returning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power because it is the only party that truly develops the country.

National Women’s Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw who threw the challenge observed that the others only pay lip service as their conduct is the direct opposite of the litany of promises made to the citizenry.



Addressing newly elected Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) executives of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED)- Mampong Campus, she appealed to them to woo freshmen and women of their various campuses to soar up the numbers of the NDC ahead of the 2024 polls

“It is only NDC that truly develops Ghana. It is NDC that truly gives us security. I am coming from the Northern part of Ghana and they will tell you they miss the NDC not just because of development but because they want their peace. It is only NDC that brings about Justice. What is happening today in the so-called law courts we those who are on the streets don’t understand the law, do we? Our laws will be at the polling centres, our laws will be at the branches, our laws will be how effectively we work at the branches of our party, our laws will be how we sacrifice because when NDC is in power you can get your scholarship. When NDC is in power your mother’s, your father’s shops can go on, our education will stand, our road network will go on, electricity will be there, expansion of our infrastructural development will move forward and above all we shall be secured” she challenged the youth of the NDC to forge ahead



“You see me and my women we can give you brains to push ahead for us. Those coming, stop at nothing to win more souls on campus for us”, she urged