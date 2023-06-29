It's only a coward who dares a woman – Captain Smart slams Sarkodie over response to Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson, Captain Smart and Sarkodie (from L to R)

Broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has taken a swipe at renowned Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, best known as Sarkodie, over a song he released in response to revelations made by actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson.

According to him, Sarkodie, with the diss song he released against Yvonne Nelson, only corroborates what Nelson wrote in her memoir which is titled ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’.



Captain Smart, who made these remarks in an interview on TV3’s Urban Blend, on Wednesday, June 29, 2023, added that the musician got it all wrong with the title of his music, ‘Try Me’, which suggests that he was daring Yvonne Nelson.



“Any man who dares a woman is a coward. If you’re a man, you don’t have to dare a woman… if you are not careful of your title (the title of the music) that can belittle you,” he said.



The journalist added that Sarkodie has only managed to make things worse with his diss song.



“I think that his response is to what Yvonne wrote. Now she has come out again to state how you were pressuring her to have an abortion. How you drove here (to the abortion) clinic. Is he coming out to respond to that one too,” he asked.

Background:



Yvonne released her book on Father's Day and has since generated controversy. Some anticipated a response from Sarkodie while others thought the rapper would not reply but would be focused on his tour.



However, Sarkodie on June 28, 2023, released a song, responding to Yvonne Nelson.



Among others, Sarkodie indicated that Yvonne Nelson had multiple partners hence if she decided to tell the story of how their encounter in 2010 unfolded, she should have told the truth.



“You can’t just play victim and paint a picture that she was just looking for love” from all her previous amorous relationships, part of the lyrics went.

“I’m not gonna sit here and lie, we had a thing. First, I thought you were cool till I had a hint,” he sang in English before stating in Twi that he thought he had gotten a good girl only to realise there were others in the queue after him.



The chorus to the song is translated thus: “If you don’t love me, leave me. Why are you pestering me? What is meant for me you have gone to give to Kwame. I have become teary.



“If you don’t love me, leave me let me be. Someone else is longing to be with me, when you were leaving me, you failed to notify me. Baby girl don’t try me.”



On Yvonne’s claim that Sarkodie could not wait for her to get rid of the pregnancy, the rapper said he did not ask Yvonne Nelson to abort the baby, it was her sole decision. According to him, he asked her to keep the baby but she chose her education above the baby.



Also, he asked his doctor to examine her but Yvonne refused the offer and opted for an abortion doctor prescribed by her friend.

He added that Yvonne recently tried to get them to talk about the episode but he turned down her terms.



