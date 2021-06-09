'It's regrettable' - Nana Akomea on breach of coronavirus protocols at Sir John's funeral

State Transport Corporation CEO, Nana Akomea says the overcrowding at the late Sir John's funeral should be a learning curve for the nation.

According to him, it is regrettable that the crowd couldn't be controlled and made to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Sir John, known in real life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, passed away in July 2020 after contracting the deadly Coronavirus.



The former Forestry Commission Chief Executive Officer and a former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was laid to rest last week.



The funeral attracted a mammoth gathering with a large number of them not adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Many people have raised serious concerns over the crowd's blatant disregard for the protocols and demand the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to render an apology to Ghanaians.

But Nana Akomea has blamed the security personnel at the funeral place for the laxity in enforcing the protocols and hoped the mistake will not be repeated.



''It should be a learning curve for all of us . . . There should have been a strict security, so that we could have controlled the crowd," he said.



On the calls for the President to apologize, Nana Akomea held, "To say the President should apologize means he did it . . . I think it's enough for anybody to express regret, whether the NPP party or the President, whoever but to talk about an apology, then it means directly, he is the problem."



He spoke to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



