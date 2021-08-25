It’s ridiculous to have to fight for human rights – Adinkra Group CEO

• This week’s The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV discusses the subject of Ghana’s Role in Diaspora Homecoming, Heritage Tourism

• Diallo Sumbry of The Adinkra Group explains how ridiculous a thing it is for Blacks to still be fighting for human rights



• He mentions how Kwame Nkrumah’s example plays a role in this



The Chief Executive Officer of The Adinkra Group, Diallo Sumbry, has explained why there shouldn’t be a need to be fighting for human rights.



According to him, history continues to repeat itself in a way that shows that there shouldn’t be the need for Blacks, especially, to continue to push for such basic things as fundamental human rights.



Diallo Sumbry, who is also an author, mentioned some of the instances and correlations that, between the pre-independence struggle times, and very recent cases that are similar.

He was speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s flagship program, The Lowdown, with host, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, when he made the comments.



“When you look at history, you’re going to see an alignment with civil rights struggles of Black people, and the African independence movement. When you read history and research on Kwame Nkrumah, you’re going to see his involvement, his conversations with people like Malcom X, with people like Martin Luther King, and a lot of those other civil rights leaders, helped him develop some of his thoughts around democracy and pan-Africanism. And you see it the other way round too,” he said.



Diallo added that for Ghana to find itself in such a position today, it makes very interesting especially too because it reflects times in the past when Black people fought for very similar things.



He, however, stated that it is ridiculous that in the 21st century, such a thing as human rights are still a huge concern for people to be concentrating on.



“So, it’s really appropriate that Ghana is in this position right now, and I’m saying that to say that, now, let’s go forward to Black Lives Matter. It’s a different time and different moment but it hasn’t stopped; it’s just taken a new transition so, in the first quarter of the 20 century, you had Black people fighting for education – wanting to be educated, wanting to have equal rights.

“Then we had things like Brown versus Board of Education, Separate Not Equal, then you to the 60s and the 70s and then we had civil rights. Now, we’re 2020, we’re saying Black Lives Matter but it’s all somewhat of the same struggle and at the same time, I think we can all accept the ridiculousness of having to fight for human rights, of having to be demanding to be treated like a human, and that’s all we all want,” he said.



