It’s sad and painful – Convenor of FixTheCountry reacts to EFL exit

Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Lead Convenor of the FixTheCountry movement Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor has described the decision of the Economic Fighters League(EFL) to no longer work with FixTheCountry as really sad and painful, maintaining that FixTheCountry is committed to nonpartisan mobilisation.

To him, the decision to leave #fixthecountry is sad and painful because he believes they were making progress as a unit.



Mr Barker-Vormawor who made this known in a post shared on Facebook indicated that their departure from the movement won’t stop him from voting for the Economic Fighters League (EFL) in 2024 when it competes in the General Elections.



He said “Personally, It's really sad, and painful that we are separating from friends, who we have been fighting with. In fact, I have made friends within EFL. Friendships I trust will endure.



But #FixTheCountry is committed to a non-partisan mobilization.



I wish EFL well when it competes in 2024. Personally, I will vote for them when they do.

Principle matters!” He wrote.



The Economic Fighters League (EFL) had worked closely with the FixTheCountry movement to demand a better Ghana.



Economic Fighters League(EFL) and other pressure groups joined the #fixthecountry movement when the youth in Ghana decided to take matters into their hands and demand accountability from the leaders in the country.



The movement has since its inception staged several demonstrations both online and offline and has the backing of the Ghanaian youth whose future stands in limbo considering the turn of events in the country.



Announcing their exit from the #fixthecountry movement the Economic Fighters League (EFL) said “The Economic Fighters League is now part of the message which Ghanaians identify with as a message to liberate them from the oppression of NPP/NDC duopoly. The Economic Fighters League considers it within our mandate to guard #FixTheCountry from becoming another CJA – AFAG – Occupy Ghana, where works and efforts are appropriated to the benefits of NPP or NDC. We are best positioned to do this from outside the convener space, giving a concrete political direction to the people”.