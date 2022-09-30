It’s senseless to blame NDC over Akufo- Addo’s booing – Former Ambassador

Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum

An elder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Ashanti Regional Minister, Daniel Ohene Agyekum believes it is senseless for people to associate the booing of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the NDC.

Ambassador Agyekum in an interview on Kumasi-based Ultimate Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com said the boos directed at the president at the Global Festival event is a clear verdict of the level of unsatisfactory governance by the NPP lead administration.



He says it’s only a lame politician who will go blaming others for such an organic response from the youth of the country.



‘‘The NDC does not come in here, it doesn’t make sense, if Akufo-Addo’s government were listening, they should listen to me well, it doesn’t make sense to react in the manner they have reacted blaming the NDC party for causing this.



‘‘They are saying it was the NDC who bussed people there, to the Black Star Square, the NDC supporters to go and do that, why? It was not a political campaign? This was a spontaneous reaction to all the anger that has built up in the youth of this country.



‘‘This happens in other places, a spontaneous reaction to all the anger, when the youth read that Nana’s wife bought a handbag in one of the stores in the US in New York, for forty-nine thousand dollars, some youth have read it, that is one reason they will be angry,’’ he fumed.

‘‘When they don’t have jobs, they find it difficult to buy a ball of kenkey and so on and so forth, it is not the NDC which organized that, they should think’’ he said.



The NDC elder says the booing of Nana Addo is the first of its kind to happen to a sitting President.



‘‘Akufo-Addo and his government should think, they should be sensitive and understand how things work. This is the first time a sitting president has been booed, mind you, it has never happened in our history, even under Kwame Nkrumah, I was old enough.



‘‘It is a spontaneous issue nobody organized anybody to do that, they must understand that and do the right thing,’’ he emphasized.