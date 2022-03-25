It's sheer propaganda - Dr. Tony Aidoo contests assertion Akufo-Addo is performing better than Mahama

Dr. Tony Aidoo is a former Senior Presidential Aide under the NDC

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Tony Aidoo, has contested the assertion that, the current government is handling the management of the economy better than John Dramani Mahama did.



The former minister of defense under the Jerry John Rawlings said any such suggestion is influenced by propaganda.



“It is sheer propaganda for President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia to claim that they know how to recover the economy better,” he is quoted by myjoyonline as having said.

Dr. Tony Aidoo, who is also a former Senior Presidential Aide and Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit under the late President John Evans Atta Mills, further explained that although there were challenges faced by the Mahama administration, they were not as bad.



Comparing his administration to that of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he explained why the John Mahama era was a far better one.



“President Mahama and his administration faced difficult times, in terms of the energy crisis. The methods of solving that energy crisis took so long in my opinion.



“Instead of attempting to solve it at one stroke at a point in time when the economy needed the energy input, he should have done it in installments. That’s why the benefits were not felt during his time but the foundations were put there by him,” he explained.



Dr. Tony Aidoo however stated that comparisons of such nature are not necessary especially when they pertain to national issues.

“So far, most of the objects of comparison have been mediocre. The government has the duty to attend to infrastructure development so you build a hospital, a school, etc. what is the point of making noise about that? That is your objective, your duty, and your responsibility.



“I have misgivings when the conversation shifts to this comparative management of the economy by the respective administrations. We need to compare apples to apples and oranges to oranges. Conditions change and therefore when they are making the comparison, we also have to move from the achievements to the underlying conditions within which the achievements were made.



“What is important is that you’re guiding the ship of the political economy through calm waters and not through chalky waters, threatening to sink it,” he added.



Meanwhile, the government has rolled out a number of measures it hopes it can capitalize on to shore up the economy.



