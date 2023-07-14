It’s stupidity to claim IGP isn’t your party man and should be removed – Jantuah

Dr George Akufo Dampare (IGP)

National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart in the Ashanti Region P V Dadson Boateng Jantuah has taken on the voices in the leaked audio tape purported to be that of New Patriotic Party (NPP) persons plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare describing their move as stupid.

He also says the rush claims by some persons suggesting the leaked tape could be doctored must not be accepted.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the NDC backs calls for proper investigations into the matter to help arrest the culprits.



“People should not hide behind artificial Intelligence and say this has been doctored and all of that. No, that cannot be accepted like that.



"You see in this country, people say he is not our party person and so on and so forth so we can’t work with him, that is a stupid statement. We should put a stop to it.

"We the political parties should understand that the good people of Ghana have only entrusted this country into our hands to manage it that is all. Ghana is not for anybody” he noted.



“It does not belong to us; we went to them for votes and they gave us. We should have a change of mindset. Once you are campaigning you are doing that with the party ones you win power you are now Ghana, it’s not a matter of this is not our person or this, not our man and Ghanaians should be very careful”, he warned.



The leaked tape has stirred a lot of controversy forcing interior minister Ambrose Dery to respond, there is no plan to remove the IGP and has called on Ghanaians to disregard the tape.



The opposition NDC however, is calling for an investigation into the leaked tape to ascertain its authenticity or otherwise.