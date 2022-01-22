It’s the best decision - EduWatch on GES reversal of semester system

Kofi Asare is Executive Director of Africa Education Watch

Government reverses semester system

Basic schools to do three terms in school



Stakholders reject proposal to start semester system



Education Think-Tank, Africa Education Watch has applauded the decision by the Ghana Education Service to reverse a proposed semester system in the 2022 education calendar.



The proposal made by the GES in collaboration with the Education Ministry was massively opposed by education unions and major stakeholders.



Following consultations, the service decided to revert to the trimester system for the school.



Commenting on the new development in an interview with citinews, the Executive Director of the think tank, Kofi Asare welcomed the decision but was emphatic about the need to do consultations with relevant stakeholders in the near future, before making such big decisions.

“The decision to revert to the trimester system is a good one. There was no need to move to a semester system because there was no flaw in the trimester system which was not surmountable. So, going back to where it came from, obviously, is the best thing to do. I believe that the lesson from this in developing this policy will have to be building consensus among the parties involved,” he said.



Background:



Government has issued a new school calendar barely a week after the resumption of the academic year for pre-primary and public primary schools across the country.



The new calendar principally announces the reinstatement of the three-term system and by that, the suspension of a two-semester that was supposed to be implemented.



The initial calendar stated that the current academic year from kindergarten to Junior High School "was to be based on the Semester system."



The January 21, 2022, statement continued that the Ministry has received representation from a stakeholders demanding the reinstatement of the trimester system.

“After further consultation on the issue, the Honourable Minister for Education ha directed that the calendar for Kindergarten to Junior High School for the current academic year should revert to the Trimester system.



The dates for the new academic year are as follows:



First Term



18th January – 14th April, 2022



15th April – 9th May, 2022



Second Term

10th May – 18th August, 2022



19th August – 12th September, 2022



Third Term



13th September – 22nd December, 2022



Some of the unions that opposed the introduction of Semester-based academic calendar were;



Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT)

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT),



The Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana



Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU)