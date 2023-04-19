It’s the first of its kind in my life – Dampare tells Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has described the construction of an ultra-modern barracks at Kwabenya by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo Dankwa as unprecedented.

Speaking at the commissioning of the first phase of the new facility, IGP Dampare said it is the first of its kind he has seen in all his life.



He expressed gratitude about the president honouring his word by ensuring the construction of the facility has been was implemented.



“The second one is to also thank Mr. President in particular and his government in general for delivering on his promise to give us this facility and I want to say Mr. President, again, Mr. President, and for the last time, Mr. President, we thank you so much.



“Why do I have to mention Mr. President thrice? Because what we are seeing is the first of its kind in my own life history.

“And for that, we are eternally grateful to you Mr. President, and your government and I hope that generations yet to come after us will also come and extend their gratitude to you, even when we are long gone,” he added.



Dr. Dampare also pledged in his capacity as head of the police service to ensure that the edifice is maintained and well-preserved for generations to come.



“The third, Mr. President, is to give you the assurance, on behalf of my colleagues, and to hold myself personally responsible, as long as I remain Inspector General of Police, that this facility, its maintenance, we will never make it your headache,” he noted.



Background:

The first phase of the Police Service Barracks at Kwabenya was commissioned by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The project is in line with the government’s plan to build modern barracks for the security services, to accommodate their increasing numbers.



When completed, the project is expected to produce 504 housing units, a clinic, school block, police maintenance unit, police barracks, police station, fuel depot and a garage.



Present at the commissioning of the first phase was the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Other dignitaries at the event were dignitaries including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, and Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo among others.







