It's the 'heavenly pair' NPP needs - Annoh-Dompreh on Alan Bawumia ticket

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP vows to break the 8-year power cycle jinx

NPP bans endorsement of candidates, hopefuls



Akufo-Addo calls for unity ahead of 2024 elections



Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has reiterated his belief in the candidature of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer and running mate respectively for the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP), a know supporter of Bawumia to become presidential candidate of the NPP in 2024 stressed that the pairing of the two will be one which will be “heavenly.”

Commenting on a photo of the two top NPP members posted by a pro-NPP Twitter handle, Annoh-Dompreh wrote: "May the Almighty touch the hearts of men ...' Its the 'Heavenly' pair we need... Grace beyond boundaries..."





May the Almighty touch the hearts of men ...' Its the ' Heavenly'pair we need...



Grace beyond boundaries... https://t.co/RFBuv6kWm9 — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) May 13, 2022

In a similar tweet earlier this year, the MP tweeted: “Being advocating for this "heavenly" pair for a while, I am pretty sure it shall crystalize eventually...Let's give it a deeper reflection. It's our surest bet, patriots!”Although the Alan and Bawumia are yet to officially declare their intentions to contest for their flagbearer position of the NPP, there is widespread activity to canvass support for their candidature.