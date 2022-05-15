4
Menu
News

It's the 'heavenly pair' NPP needs - Annoh-Dompreh on Alan Bawumia ticket

Alan And Bawumia 1 1 Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP vows to break the 8-year power cycle jinx

NPP bans endorsement of candidates, hopefuls

Akufo-Addo calls for unity ahead of 2024 elections

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has reiterated his belief in the candidature of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer and running mate respectively for the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP), a know supporter of Bawumia to become presidential candidate of the NPP in 2024 stressed that the pairing of the two will be one which will be “heavenly.”

Commenting on a photo of the two top NPP members posted by a pro-NPP Twitter handle, Annoh-Dompreh wrote: "May the Almighty touch the hearts of men ...' Its the 'Heavenly' pair we need... Grace beyond boundaries..."



In a similar tweet earlier this year, the MP tweeted: “Being advocating for this "heavenly" pair for a while, I am pretty sure it shall crystalize eventually...Let's give it a deeper reflection. It's our surest bet, patriots!”

Although the Alan and Bawumia are yet to officially declare their intentions to contest for their flagbearer position of the NPP, there is widespread activity to canvass support for their candidature.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Related Articles: