It’s time NDC leadership told its followers the painful truth about ‘the numbers’ – Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson has indicated that it is time the NDC and its leadership make their followers aware of the fact that they do not have the numbers.

Some members of the National Democratic Congress are peeved by the continuous approval of Ministers and policies and programmes from the government.



To them, their Members of Parliament should be able to reject some of the policies of the government brought before the house considering the fact that they have the same number of Parliamentarians as the NPP has.



But Ben Ephson believes that it is time the NDC and its leadership make their followers and supporters aware of the fact that although there is a hang Parliament, the NPP has an extra number in the Independent Candidate and some of their desires cannot be met by Parliament.



To him, this will limit the expectations and also take the pressure from them.



He said “I think that the NDC is shooting itself in the foot. They have let their people at grassroots know they don’t have the numbers

The impression at the grassroots level is that they have the numbers and they can stop any appointment so it’s about time they explain to them that they don’t have the numbers. Moving forward, they [NDC] should let their members know they don’t have the numbers, and the earlier they make their members know they don’t have the numbers, they will understand their workings.



The issue of views of the grassroots. Is it the few who have access to Facebook, media who are pretending to be representing the majority?”



He indicated that he is not sure the party can change its leadership in Parliament like it has been communicated that by the party’s General Secretary.



“I don’t think the NDC can change the leadership in parliament. They can put out names but I don’t think the caucus can change leadership,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.