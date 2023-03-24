It’s time for a farmer to be president - Afriyie Akoto on NPP flagbearership bid

Flagbearer hopeful, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has urged Ghanaians to consider a farmer as president in the next general elections.

The former minister of Food and Agriculture argued that if the nation chooses a candidate with experience in agriculture, it would be simple for the economy to turn around for good.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, on March 23, 2023, Dr. Afriyie Akoto asked the NPP and Ghanaians to consider his successes in the agric sector and entrust the affairs of the country into his care.



“You see, we have such hardship amongst the people, and there’s no need for that, given the endowment that this country has, I am proposing the path to relieve all of us from such hardship when the opportunity is opened.



“…and when Ghanaians give me the nod to lead, I will make sure that I eliminate hardships in the country through agriculture and there are so many ways I can do that even with that short space that we’re talking about, so I’m keen to produce results.



“… this is the first time a farmer is contesting to bear the flag of the NPP and also to become the president of Ghana. We had lawyers and all kinds of professionals, that’s why I’m stressing about the benefits that the farmers have enjoyed in my six years of administration in the ministry.

“…so, if we’re about to vote they should remember Afriyie Akoto because I’m coming for them, that’s why I have stopped my work with the government and coming to support them,” he said.



He continued by saying that due to his success in the agricultural sector, he has earned the confidence of many Ghanaians of which the majority are farmers.



Dr Afriyie Akoto is hoping to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP going into the 2024 elections.



Prominent names that have popped up in the race include: Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as well as one-time Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.



