It’s time for a paradigm shift in Africa – Europe relations – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo, has called for an urgent rethink of the existing relations between Africa and Europe, noting that, the clear and present global dangers, cannot be resolved on the separate strength of the two continents, except by a combination of same.

Addressing his audience in Brussels, Belgium, today 21 June, at the 2022 edition of the “European Union Development Days Conference, President Akufo-Addo”, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia invasion of Ukraine, has had and continues to affect several African and European countries negatively.



The ability to deal with these negative economic effects, according to President Akufo-Addo, would require a joint and mutual effort between Africa and Europe.



“The combined effect of debt situation, rising interest rates, and rising cost of living are resulting in severe micro economic and financial instability”.



“What is clear is that the ensuing damage cannot be cured so easily with the limited physical tools at our disposal and national policy adjustments” President Akufo-Addo said.

“The long standing relationship between Africa and Europe”, according to President Akufo-Addo, which were founded “on tiers of blood, culture, geography and history should serve as a platform for enhanced cooperation between us (Africa and Europe)”.



“Indeed, no one needs to tell us that the issues of peace, progress and prosperity in Africa and Europe are deeply intertwined”.



“It presupposes that ensuring the development of Africa should be in our common interests” the President said.



“Now more than ever, strong partnership between Europe and Africa, re-enforced political dialogue and expanded cooperation in the fields of economic growth and international security are required” he added.

“We have to work together to achieve our goals including a fair, equitable process of energy transition which recognizes that the entire African continent is responsible for less than 4% global emissions and which safeguards the prospects of Africa’s development” Akufo-Addo further stated.



Global gateway package



He his statement, the President welcomed the establishment of the €300-Billion-Euro global gateway package by the European Union.



He added that he is hopeful, the package will through innovative approaches, achieve its aim of boosting public and private investments infrastructure, digital transformation job creation, among others.

“It is for these reasons that the establishment of the €300-Billion-Euro global gateway package by the European Union, which aims to boost public and private investments in the areas on infrastructure, energy and green transition, digital transformation, growth and jobs, transport and human development over the next 7 years is very much welcomed” Akufo-Addo said.



“This package must be innovative in its approaches to infrastructure investments and financing and should be characterized by demand driven projects which deliver on Africa defined projects” he added.



