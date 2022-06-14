It’s time to reward Alan’s long patience for power - Nana Boakye

Alan Kyerematen

Immediate past Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah aka Nana Boakye, is reminding the ruling party that some people made sacrifices for the party’s unity which brought them from opposition into power in 2016.

In a write-up, he names Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, as one of the most outstanding people who sacrificed personal comforts for the good of the NPP.



“We know the history, how Alan Kyerematen had to let go of his personal presidential ambition and concede to now President Akufo-Addo in the lead-up to the 2008 elections,” Mr. Amfo Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye wrote.



He points out that, “at the time, everybody said his decision to make way for the current president was a show of maturity for the common good, and that eventually, the party would reward him for it. I think that in all fairness, after President Akufo-Addo has had his turn, the natural thing to do is for Alan to have his promised reward.”



Mr. Kyeremanten is expected to contend for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP, with at least one poll, from the local polling group, Global InfoAnalytics, placing him ahead of three people who have made their intentions for the flagbearership clear.



But among the three is Vice President Bawumia whom some vested interests within the party are trying to push down the throat as the next flagbearer even though originally Dr. Bawumia’s roots are NDC.

Most people in the party, especially those who are party thoroughbreds are rooting for Alan because the Trade Minister had in 2007 laid aside his personal presidential ambition and let president Akufo-Addo become flagbearer during a difficult presidential primary that resulted in serious acrimony and violence.



As Nana Boakye points out, “After Alan had made way in 2007, he patiently waited out as our party the NPP allowed President Akufo-Addo two unsuccessful shots at the presidency, before becoming third time lucky.



“By the time president Akufo-Addo finishes his second term, he would have been leader of the NPP for sixteen (16) years, a time period in which Alan patiently waited his turn. I don’t think it will be fair at all if after waiting this long, Alan is denied the presidential ticket,” Nana Boakye added.



He warns that, “If we do this as a party, then it will be our clearest signal to the youth and everyone else in the party that patience is not a virtue in the NPP.”