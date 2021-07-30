It's unbelievable Akufo-Addo is 'begging' Ghanaians for GH¢100 to build national cathedral - Apaak

• Ghanaians have been encouraged to donate GH¢100 towards the construction of the national cathedral

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has said it is unbelievable government asked Ghanaians to donate GH¢100 to build the national cathedral.



His comments came after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during his mid-year budget review presentation in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, said Ghanaians should donate GH¢100 towards the project.



Reacting to this in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Member of Parliament said instead of government to raise for funds to solve the infrastructural deficit in the health and educational sectors, it is soliciting for funds to construct a cathedral.

Clement Apaak said, "Biden calls for donation of $100 to AM citizens who take COVID jabs. Akufo-Addo calls on GH citizens to donate GH¢100 to build a Cathedral. No beds in hospitals, lack of educational infrastructure, lack of textbooks, poor roads, and Akufo-Addo says what? Unbelievable!"



The national cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.











