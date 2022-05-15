It's unethical - Social media users blast DOVVSU officer who allegedly snatched complainant's husband
Some Ghanaians have lashed out at the officer of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support unity (DOVVSU), Inspector Divina Worlanyo Afenu, who is reported to have allegedly snatched the husband of a complainant.
Most of the users are unhappy with the development and urging the complainant to pursue the issue at the Ghana Police Service.
Others have said that if the report is true, Inspector Worlanyo Afenu’s action will deter women from reporting to the police anything they are abused for the fear of losing their husbands to the female officers.
According to Mary Agbenu Edorla, a 43-year-old woman whose husband the DOVVSU officer has allegedly snatched, she lost her husband of three years to the officer who was in charge of a case she was involved in after introducing him to her.
Agbenu Edorla said that Inspector Afenu requested to work with her husband in a case involving their household who had left their home and she took advantage of that to get closer to her husband and snatched him away from her.
Here are some of the comments shared by Ghanaians on Twitter:
????????snatching is part of struggles to Jannah
Leave the DOVVSU Officer alone— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) May 15, 2022
The lady is a DOVVSU officer, my friend. Do you think the man is a nurse or something?— DAVID SANDOW (@DAVIDSANDOW) May 14, 2022
DOVVSU officer “Snatches” Complainant’s Husband ????????— Prøfessør_Kobby_Blitz???? (@kobby_Blitz147) May 14, 2022
Eeei my country Ghana dey sweet pass sex ????
This is a blessing in disguise....Nyame ahyira Dovvsu officer..wonp3 aa obi p3...Enjoy your new found love— kontonkyiDehye3???? (@SnrLogics) May 15, 2022
DOVVSU officer is a wise woman . The man’s wife perhaps thought she could complain her way to a successful marriage . She has forgotten that , it’s about compromise and respect not shouting and running to DOVVSU at every turn . Abooo- zi - gi.— Titus Glavee (@Torgbui) May 15, 2022
The DOVVSU officer requested that the husband assists her to investigate a case about their househelp who is said to have stolen the wife's money n now.....Bammm— R B Boat (@RBBoat2) May 14, 2022
