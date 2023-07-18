2
It’s unimaginable to say we use land guards to reclaim our lands – GAF

Ghana Armed Forces 696x392 GAF has strongly refuted the allegations

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has strongly refuted the allegations that it employs land guards to protect and reclaim encroached lands belonging to the Force.

In response to recent claims made by the Minority members of the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament, the GAF described the accusations as unimaginable and regrettable.

According to the GAF, its primary focus is to safeguard the country's borders against the spread of violent extremism from the Sahel Region.

In a statement, the GAF emphasized that its work is dedicated to national security and the defense of Ghana, and it called on the public to disregard any reportage suggesting its involvement with land guards.

The allegations originated from statements attributed to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, during a meeting with the Lands and Forestry Committee. However, the GAF categorically denies any connection to the use of land guards for land reclamation or protection.

