It's untrue that IGP personally invited Abronye for questioning – Kwesi Ofori

The Police administration has dispelled rumours that embattled Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, was personally invited by the Inspector-General George Akuffo Dampare before he was later detained and charged.



Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC was arrested after honouring an invitation from Police over allegations he made on radio that former President John Dramani Mahama was conniving with Al-Qaeda to stage a coup.



Director of Police Public Relations, ACP Kwesi Ofori, explained the circumstances that occasioned the arrest of Abronye on Tuesday, February 16, 2022, following which he was charged to court and bailed.



“There are a lot of issues, information going round that it was the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare who personally invited Abronye DC. What we wish to state is that it was not him but the Police institution that invited him.

“It was investigators mandated to handle the case who invited him, so people should disregard that kind of information going through the rumour mill,” he added.



He stressed that the Police will continue to deal with issues professionally and remain independent minded. He reiterated the caution that members of the public should ensure statements and allegations they are factual, because “if it will trigger panic and fear and insecurity, we will make sure that we put things right,” he added.



A police statement of February 15, stated that preliminary investigations into Abronye’s allegation against Mahama showed that it was: “untrue and likely to occasion the breach of the peace.”



He was charged with publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace. A court subsequently granted him bail to the tune of GHC100,000 with two sureties.



Abronye has in subsequent interviews slammed the IGP stating among others that he was being targeted because he had refused to support Dampare’s bid to become police chief last year.