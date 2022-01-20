It's very sad our wards still study under trees in this modern time - Bayerebon residents cry

Most of the few classrooms in Boyerebon Basic School are in a bad state

Teaching and learning activities in Boyerebon Basic School keep sinking and becoming unattractive due to the unfavourable nature of the school's teaching environment. Parents have said.

According to the disappointed parents and other residents at Boyerebon No3 in the Antwima Mponnua district of the Ashanti region, their community has sadly been neglected as if they're not part of Ghana.



They said it is very sad to witness how their wards have to study under trees whilst others are being tortured by a scorching sun due to the poor nature or none existence of classrooms.



Apart from the limited or absence of classrooms, pupils are forced to sit on the bare floor due to the lack of students' desks.







Most of the few classrooms in the school are in a bad state and have almost fallen down, GhanaWeb can report. Most of the roofing sheets had also been tattered and ripped off whilst the entries to most of the classrooms had no doors and windows. Due to insufficient classrooms, some teachers and pupils are compelled to study under trees.



A teacher who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity said most of the colleague teachers have been applying for transfer due to the unfavorable conditions in the school. He also revealed that teachers had no staff common room and that also compel them to mark students' work under the same trees.

Some of the pupils, speaking to GhanaWeb said they are compelled to go to home early whenever it is about to rain in order to avoid any embarrassment.



"We don't have desks in our classrooms. Some sit on the floor to write whilst others have to lay on their bellies to write during lessons," a student said.



Mr. Nkrumah Boateng, assembly member for the area, speaking to GhanaWeb said the unfortunate situation is blocking their quest to access quality education in the area.







He added that academic work has always been destructed by either a scorching sun or rain.



“Teachers and parents are always worried over the current state of our school building. This has become a major challenge and a daily headache for us. Most teachers want to leave the school due to this bad situation. We're in dire need of a school building since we're also Ghanaians who deserve better". He said.

The assembly member further disclosed that the District Assembly promised to build an ultra-modern one for them but they were yet to witness that.



He said he had reliably learned that every process on the project had been completed and had however left with the district assembly to give it a potential bidder for a smooth start. He pleaded with the assembly to quicken up things so that the community may be redeemed from such a suffering situation.



Other parents who spoke to GhanaWeb said the situation had been affecting the performance of the pupils negatively. They have therefore called on the government to immediately come to their aid since they are suffering.







