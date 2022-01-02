It's very wrong to stop helping constituents after losing elections - Former MP

Member of Parliament for Bosome, Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei

Source: Nana Peprah

The immediate past Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho constituency in the Ashanti region, Hon. Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei has described it as a wrong move for MPs and other aspirants to stop providing assistance to people(constituents) after losing elections.

According to the former MP who lost her seat to a contender during primaries, prior to the 2020 general election, losing a particular position does not mean you should stop doing what you dream to do for your people.



According to her, some people are naturally born as life helpers to others, and if you're fortunate to be one of such individuals, your mode of assistance to others shouldn't be solely guaranteed by a position you hold.



She said if you truly want to help your people as you promise during campaign time, providing continuous assistance to them even after losing that particular position will describe you as someone who's truly dedicated.



The former MP disclosed this in an interview with the media after she had donated 900 bags of cement to over 44 communities within the Bosome Freho District.



Some of the beneficiary communities included Tebesso no 1, Tebesso no 2, Anwiaso, Dimakyi, Nsuaem no 1, Nsuaem no 2, Amomoso, etc.

Revealing her motive for such a wonderful donation, the former MP disclosed that she regularly has sleepless nights over how to support her people irrespective of her loss. She however urged all other defeated candidates to always show true love for their people by providing the needed support for them.



Leaders of the beneficiary communities who spoke in an interview said they were shocked at how the former MP keeps supporting them despite her loss.



They however pleaded with her to keep supporting them tirelessly as she usually does.



