It seemed it was put through his throat – Stephen Amoah on Adu-Boahen’s acceptance of ‘gift’ offered in exposé

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has stated that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas should conduct his investigations in a manner that looks genuine.

According to him, the latest piece that showed the Minister of State in charge of Finance in a compromising situation with a potential investor suggested that the minister was reluctant in accepting the money offered.



Speaking on JoyNews, Dr. Amoah said: “I have nothing against Anas. I think he is also doing his best to contribute to fighting corruption, but he should do it in a way that would not seem like he has planned, he has built up conspiracy game theory to get people into trouble and for Ghanaians to have opinions.



“Many extracts that I have gotten from all of you indicated that Charles was very reluctant that does not also mean he was right in accepting the offers and so it was something like he was intimidated, it was put through his throat,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He went on to note that the investigative journalist, Anas must change the manner in which he conducts his investigations in order to have the intended credibility.



“I think Anas should redefine a new paradigm shift, the way he does his things so that you not really force or put people in a situation where they might not have gotten themselves into…let us look at the fact that one, he was intimidated, two, most of the offers were initiated by those who actually wanted to implicate him in the situation,” he said.



Also, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah said Anas must change his modus operandi.

“Per what we watch in number 12 and the forcefulness, the persistence, the request, the inducement then makes it difficult for us to conclude that ordinarily if the conversation had gone on, would Mr. Adu Boahen eventually say now that we have concluded, how much will you give me and all of that we cannot conclude,” he noted.



