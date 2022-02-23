It seems NPP executives are under a spell - Kofi Jumah laments

"We've not learnt our lessons . . . it seems the executives are under a spell, because I don't understand what's going on . . . " laments Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited.

The ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) opening of nomination for polling station elections has been characterized by confusion and in some instances, chaos, as aspirants accuse some party executives of hoarding nomination forms.



According to some of the polling station executives, efforts to obtain nomination forms have proved futile.



Kofi Jumah recalled how a similar incident in 2020 resulted in the NPP losing many seats in Parliament.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the GIHOC MD bemoaned the fact that the executives are "not selling the forms to some people just as they did during the 2020 election which cost them in parliament".



"NPP executives; I don’t know if they’re under a spell; I don’t know what’s wrong with them . . . look at what happened in parliament and we seem to be repeating the same mistakes. I don’t know if some juju has been sprayed on their food . . . because this is a simple process . . . " he bewailed.

Alan Kyerematen Purchases Nomination Forms For All Aspiring Polling Station Executives



Potential New Patriotic Party's Presidential Candidate Hon Alan Kyerematen has paid for nomination forms for all aspiring polling station executives across the country.



The Trade and Industry Minister funded the entire nomination forms in all 275 constituencies to facilitate the ongoing polling station level election process within the elephant family.



To lessen the burden on the grassroots leaders, the hugely revered party stalwart sent out money to the various constituencies to cover the cost which otherwise would have been borne by the very grassroots members of the party.



In the case of orphan constituencies, Hon Alan Kyerematen paid for both the nomination forms and the cost of the passport pictures of the aspiring polling station executives.

This gesture forms part of longstanding efforts by Hon Kyerematen to support polling station executives as he is noted to place much emphasis on the well-being of the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party.



