It took me 8 years to get my greencard - Ghanaian American business mogul

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

The chilling stories we hear on the streets of America of what immigrants go through in their attempt to acquire permanent residence in America is mind-blowing.

Many lose all their hard-earned monies as a result of tricksters who parade themselves as angels claiming to be saviours of illegal immigrants.



Some women with proper documents to stay in America become sex toys for some of these fake individuals who claim they will be of help to them.



In the case of Rev. Ernest Opuni, he became homeless after he was duped three times. He had to leave in his car and survive at the mercy of friends.



Rev. Ernest Opuni is now the owner of the only radio station licensed with a frequency owned by an African.

His story is that of grass to grace. He has endured a lot in the name of seeking greener pastures.



Watch the full interview below



