It was Bawumia who ordered the interdiction of COP Mensah, others – Abronye DC alleges

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (left) and Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has said that revelations at the ongoing hearing on a leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the IGP suggest that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, may have been the one behind the order to interdict some senior police officers implicated in the tape.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, at the public hearing on the tape on Tuesday, stated that it was the Police Council who ordered the interdiction of the three officers; COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi who were earlier implicated in the service.



Speaking in an interview on Oman FM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, citing Article 201 of the Constitution, noted that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the Chairman of the Police Council.



According to him, this suggests that Dr Bawumia ordered the interdiction of the said officers and not the IGP.



He added that the vice president must explain why he ordered the interdiction since the public hearing on the alleged plot to oust the IGP, which was being held by parliament, was ongoing at the time the news emerged.



"When you look at Article 200 and 201 of our constitution, it states that the Vice President is the Chairman of the Police Council. This means that he sat in and ordered for the interdiction of Alex Mensah.

“I’m only interested in this but I know people are going to say I am controversial but I don’t care,” he said in Twi.



The interdiction order of the three senior police officers which was issued on Thursday, September 8, 2023, was revoked the following day, Friday, September 9, 2023, after criticisms that it would affect the work of the committee.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch Abronye DC's remarks in the video below:





BAI/AW



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



