It was Ntim’s time to be chair despite the allegation of vote-buying - Analyst

Sustainable development expert and political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah says even if the allegation of vote buying against Stephen Ayesu Ntim were true, it was his time to get elected as chairperson for the party.

The lecturer asserted that the man chased the position for years, contested against some top persons in the party, and lost to them.



But this time around, it was obvious he would win the race. Even if the allegations of vote buying were true, i8t was h9is time to be elected as chair of the NPP.”



One of the candidates Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Asabee, accused his competitor, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, of vote-buying.



The two were considered the top runners in the race to replace the outgoing chairman, Freddie Blay.

But hours to the commencement of the polls, Stephen Asamoah Boateng told the media he had evidence that his competitor was giving out money for votes.



“[It is untrue that the other Stephen is going to win]. He is buying the votes. I got the message from a known person. I have the message. He sent GH¢500 and added another GH¢500,” he alleged.



Reacting to the issue, Mr. Ebo Amoah said he does not have any evidence of the allegation of vote buying, but if it was true, it was Stephen Ntim’s timer to shine.



