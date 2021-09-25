'It was a fantastic experience to serve under Akufo-Addo' - Outgoing Techiman MCE

Outgoing MCE for the Techiman Municipal Assembly, Hon. John Kofi Donyinah

The Outgoing Chief Executive for the Techiman Municipal Assembly Hon. John Kofi Donyinah has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve in his administration.

According to Hon. John Kofi Donyinah, it was a fantastic experience to serve under President Nana Addo as well as the chiefs and people of Techiman.



A statement signed by the outgoing MCE said, "I also wish to thank the members of the Techiman Municipal Assembly who willingly and overwhelmingly endorsed me. My gratitude also goes to all the workers of the Assembly who guarded and helped me during my tenure of office. I cannot end without thanking the chiefs and people of Techiman Traditional Area who through their wisdom steered me towards the path of righteousness."



"I solemnly promise to give the new MCE all the needed help in his new field of endeavour. I will never hesitate, day or night to put my experience at his disposal whenever he requires it. I also promise to continue to serve the party that we all love. Greater things are ahead and success is beckoning come 2024," Hon Donyinah pledged.



Read the full statement below:



A NOTE OF THANK YOU BY HON. JOHN KOFI DONYINA, FORMER MCE OF TECHIMAN MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY

It has become necessary for me to write this THANK YOU note to all those who in diverse ways helped me during my tenure of office as the Municipal Chief Executive of Techiman Municipal Assembly.



It has been an experience worth learning and I am grateful to the Almighty God for bringing me this far. Permit me to first thank the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who saw the quality in me before nominating me as the MCE of Techiman Municipal Assembly.



There is no number of words of gratitude to heap on the shoulders of His Excellency, as such all that I can say is to ask the All-knowing God to continue to give the President the wisdom and strength to steer the affairs of Ghana.



I thank my party, the New Patriotic Party, its Council of Elders, the Constituency Executives, the Patrons, and a cross-section of the members of the party who in their own small way contributed to my success story.



As a human being who is fallible, I may offend one person or the other in the course of my duties. I sincerely apologise to such persons. I also wish to thank the members of the Techiman Municipal Assembly who willingly and overwhelmingly endorsed me.

My gratitude also goes to all the workers of the Assembly who guarded and helped me during my tenure of office. I cannot end without thanking the chiefs and people of Techiman Traditional Area who through their wisdom steered me towards the path of righteousness.



In conclusion, I solemnly promise to give the new MCE all the needed help in his new field of endeavor. I will never hesitate, day or night to put my experience at his disposal whenever he requires it. I also promise to continue to serve the party that we all love. Greater things are ahead and success is beckoning come 2024.



Thank you all.



Hon. John Kofi Donyin