'It was a scam, they made us believe Bawumia is the best economist' - Bia East MP 'fires' NPP

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Bia East constituency, Richard Acheampong, has also jumped on the "where is the Bawumia" bandwagon, asking about the whereabouts of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when Ghana’s economy is in a critical condition.

According to him, the most hyped economic Strategist has failed to perform when Ghana’s economy is in such a critical condition and the country needs him most.

“They [NPP] told us Bawumia is the best Economist we have in this country. Where is he now when his knowledge is needed to revive the ailing economy?”

“It was a scam, they made us believe he is the best. Have you heard his views on the E-levy? Someone who was noted to have arrested the cedi,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.

Richard Acheampong is of the view that the Nana Addo- led government has plunged the country into crisis after they promised mouthwatering policies for the country.

“The NPP came with a plan to deceive people to vote for them. They’ve gotten power and now they can’t deliver,” he said.

He told host Kwesi Aboagye that, “It's time we throw NPP out of power and bring someone who can better manage the situation.”

Source: peacefmonline.com
