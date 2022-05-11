2
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah opens up

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks about career and family

She recounts how she ignored her son for career

Nana Aba Anamoah said she will walk away if what she experienced happen today

Nana Aba Anamoah, the General Manager of EIB Network, has opened up about some of the tough decisions she had to make as a single mother.

According to her, the most difficult decision she ever had to make in her life was to choose her career as a journalist over her young son - who was left under the care of her mother.

Speaking on Joy FM’s ‘Media, Showbiz and Motherhood Dialogue’, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, the broadcast journalist noted that at the time, she found herself in a dilemma.

She recounted an evening when she had to go on air to read the major new bulletin and before that, she received a disturbing piece of information that left her almost blank.

“I was late for the news, and just before I was about to go on air, I received a text message from mom saying she had picked up my son and a car had just knocked him,” Nana Aba Anamoah revealed, adding in plain words, “I didn’t know what to do.”

But for the love of the job, Nana Aba Anamoah, put a smile on her face, and read the news on TV like everything was well with her and her family.

She said, during the break, she informed her director who wondered why she chose to read the news instead of attending to her son.

But why would Nana Aba Anamoah 'ignore' her son who just had an accident just to be on TV reading the news with smiles?

“I was thinking about my career, Emma Morrison, the producer would’ve understood, but I wasn’t sure the men who were in charge of the organisation would understand, but I sailed through that bulletin,” she recounted.

Nana Aba added, “it was the most difficult decision I had to make choosing my career over my child… it was painful, I felt so bad because I let myself down and I let my son down.”

When asked if her decision would be any different, should she find herself in a similar situation now, Nana Aba Anamoah boldly said, “I would walk away.”

