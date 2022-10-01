It was irresponsible to attack youth who booed Akufo-Addo - Koku to K. T. Hammond

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

The booing of the President, according to a former director of communication under the late John Evans Atta Mills, is unfortunate.

Koku Anyidoho, however, blamed the president’s handlers for failing to conduct proper crowd analysis before allowing the president to go there.



He stated that what irritated him the most was the communication surrounding the booing.



He stated that it was far preferable for the government and its agents not to have commented on the issue than the reactions that followed.



It was an insult to him that KT Hammond, the MP for Asokwa, described the youth who did that as stupid.



He believes KT Hammond’s comments were intended to stoke discontent with the president.

“KT Hammond was well aware that what he said would cause disaffection for the president. But he did it anyway. The MPs informed the youth he insulted. If you want to be rude to the president and boo him the most, go to parliament. The youth had learned this from the MPs, so his remarks were disrespectful and hypocritical.”



“When you hear a Member of Parliament like KT Hammond insult the youth that they don’t have brains, it is insulting. Was he not the one who cried by the Justice Apau Commission over the Drill Ship saga? Is he not the one who cried saying his mother was sick and would die over the issue? But I think men are bad. He knew that the comments were not in good taste. He knew it would create disaffection for the President. He intentionally did that. Otherwise, there was no need for him to have said that.”



He also slammed the NPP of blaming the NDC for the booing incident.



He called the claim that the NDC orchestrated the incident as insulting and politically incorrect.



He stated that we cannot keep politicising everything in this country.

He stated that when such communications are made public, it causes unnecessary problems.



He noted that the youth were simply expressing their dissatisfaction with the current state of the economy.



He urged the country’s leaders to be proactive in understanding the people’s feelings and addressing their concerns.



He added that the majority of the youth are dissatisfied and that leaders must do everything possible to address the concerns because what happened at Independence Square is a reflection of the struggles of the youth.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.