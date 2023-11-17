It was shameful – Former Ambassador lashes praise singing Finance Ministry Staff

Former Ghana Ambassador to the USA and an elder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Daniel Ohene Agyekum has described a video making the rounds on social media with staff of the Finance Ministry welcoming Ken Ofori-Atta amidst praises after delivering the 2024 budget as appalling and shameful.

The said video has a motorcade leading Mr Ofori-Atta’s vehicle arriving at the Ministry from parliament while staff lined up and were clapping in commendation.



The NDC elder, who said he is yet to read the budget and appreciate its full details and what it means for the hardship in the system, noted that it was uncalled for that funfair when the Minister was only performing his official duties and nothing extraordinary



“What happened was an indictment on civil services,” he noted.

“I have not read the budget and therefore will not comment on it, but l find the conduct of Ken Ofori-Atta’s staff most appalling and disgraceful; a shameful indictment on the Civil Service”, he lashed out



The NDC has however described the budget as empty and a ‘bye-bye’ to what they describe as an uninspiring government-led Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



