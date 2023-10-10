It will be a straight win for Ken Agyapong if NPP election is free and fair – Bishop E.O. Ansah

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

The Presiding Bishop of Kingdom Life Ministries, Bishop E.O. Ansah, has opined that if the internal primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, Kennedy Agyapong will emerge as the presidential candidate.

”If the process is free, fair, and transparent, Kennedy Agyapong will be Ghana’s next president. This is all I have to say and nothing more.”



Describing him as a responsible father figure, dedicated, credible, and reliable, he said the man came from humble beginnings and distinguished himself.



On the Weekend Morning Show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he personally endorsed Kennedy Agyapong as a man with foresight and the necessary skills to become Ghana’s next president.



Bishop E.O. Ansah told host Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that Ghana is currently at a crossroads and plagued with economic challenges, and we need someone who can be bold enough to speak the truth and redeem the country from the social and economic crises.



”Kennedy Agyapong has come from humble beginnings and become a responsible father figure. He is a man with foresight. He is a man who stands for justice. He speaks the truth, and that has been his character since childhood.”



He posited that we need someone who represents hope, transformation, dedication, and the needed skills and competencies to manage the country.

”Kennedy Agyapong is today’s David. He is a symbol of those who have overcome adversity. He went through difficulties and was able to overcome them. He was a classmate, so I was aware of his modest beginnings. He was a hustler before becoming a responsible father figure.”



”Ghana needs someone to lead us out of these difficulties,” he continued. We all have a role to play. However, we need a leader who is bold enough to lead us to stability and blessings because Ghana is a blessed nation, not a poor one. Our economic crisis is being caused by a Goliath, and we need a David of our time to help us recover. We need someone to solve the unemployment problem so that we can close the wealth gap.”



”We need a leader who speaks the truth and has been like that since childhood, always standing for justice,” the man added. Kennedy Agyapong possessed the ability to stand up for what was right, and the first prediction about him becoming president came in 2014. Kennedy Agyapong is the right person to help Ghana transform. All of the other candidates have been tested, including Mahama and Bawumia. Kennedy is the only one who has not undergone any testing. He is not a can-do guy, but he is have done person.”



Bishop E.O. Ansah assured Ghanaians that Kennedy Agyapong, as President, would enforce discipline at all levels, emphasising the importance of Ghanaians placing their trust in his leadership.



”Ghanaians are aware that the country is facing challenges, so we require a capable leader. Kennedy Agyapong has demonstrated that he is qualified for the position. Some have claimed that based on previous statements, he is not presidential material; however, this does not imply that he is incompetent. As humans, we all have flaws, but Kennedy Agyapong is a solid man who is competent enough to be Ghana’s next president.”



Kennedy Agyapong’s proven track record in job creation should convince Ghanaians of his competence, discipline, and potential as the next president, he concluded.