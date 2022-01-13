It will be a walkover for NDC if NPP presents Dr. Bawumia – Sammy Gyamfi

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, Sammy Gyamfi, has said 2024 general elections will be an easy task for them if the ruling NPP government presents Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its presidential candidate.

President Akufo-Addo’s eight years in office would end in 2024. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to hold a poll to elect a candidate to lead the party ahead of the election year.



In this light, many have tipped Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen to take up the mantle for the ruling government as they hope to break the eight-year jinx.



In this regard, Sammy Gyamfi urged the NPP to give the Vice President the slot to lead them in the 2024 general election because Dr Bawumia will not give the opposition NDC any run for their money.



Asked by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani if Dr Bawumia is a threat to the NDC in the forthcoming election necessitating the political mind games, Mr Gyamfi boldly responded in Twi “ↄno na ↄyε mrε paaa enti won fa no bra” which is translated, “he’s the easiest nut to crack so they should bring him on”

He justified his claim by arguing that the vice president is responsible for the economic hardship facing Ghanaians since he is the head of the Economic Management Team of the government who proposes every decision taken.



Thus, Sammy Gyamfi added Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had commented on everything in the country, something he noted gives the NDC advantage.



He also cited the controversial proposed E-Levy decision as initiated by the latter.



Again, he hinted further that the abysmal performances of the NPP government since resuming office has made it difficult for him to recall any project achieved under their administration.