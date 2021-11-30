It will be an expensive mistake to 'fight' Speaker - Ato Forson tells Majority

Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin is Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has advised the Majority against 'fighting' the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin in court.

All 137 Minority MPs on Friday rejected the budget statement after a voice vote; in the absence of the Majority Caucus who had staged a walk-out.



The Majority has however insisted that the budget has not been rejected.



"Any decision that is taken with less than 138 people in the chamber is void. Ghanaians should disregard the claim that the budget is rejected," a source from the Majority side told Peacefmonline.com.



Parliament on Friday voted via a voice vote to reject the 2022 budget statement and economic policy presented by Ken Ofori-Atta on 17th November 2021.



Majority Leader's litigation bit

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on the other hand has described the rejection of the 2022 Agyenkwa budget as a nullity and indicated their readiness to overturn the Speaker's ruling through litigation.



However, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam in the Central Region and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says taking the litigation route will be an "expensive mistake"



“If the NPP leaders in Parliament insist that the vote we took is a nullity, they know what to do. They can come with a substantive motion – the rules will apply but the question is would they succeed? Let me say that it is going to be an expensive mistake on the part of the NPP if they decide to go through that route (litigation). Because the impact will hit the government and the economy and they would be the ones to carry the burden” he said on Joy News' 'Newsfile' programme on Saturday, November 27, 2022.



Meanwhile, he has asked for “cool heads" to "prevail" and urged them (NPP Caucus) to live above this politics and understand this is a hung parliament; they should understand that the only way to carry this country forward is to engage. Let’s sit around the table and engage. Accept the views of the Minority and tell us what you can do in a form of concession, so we move the country forward."