It will be difficult to my daughter marry a woman - Afigya Kwabre MP

Afigya Kwabre North MP, Collins Adomako-Mensah

Afigya Kwabre North MP, Collins Adomako-Mensah has joined the forces against the homosexual community in Ghana.

There is currently a passionate appeal by some Members of Parliament, primarily the Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George who has publicly shown his sharp teeth against the practices of homosexuals and called for a private members bill, to ban homosexuals from freely exhibiting their acts.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill called Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill has been proposed to be passed to outlaw homosexual activities, but a group of academics, legal practitioners, human rights activists, Professors and Civil Society Organizations have kicked against the bill.

Touching on the bill during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Hon. Adomako-Mensah stated emphatically that he is absolutely against the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activities, hence calling for an outright prohibition in Ghanaian society.



"I can't see myself that my daughter will come to show me her lover and it turns out to be another woman. It will be very difficult for me. So, in principle, I don't aspire to that LGBTQ+. Of course, I'm a Christian, my teachings don't tell that a woman should have sexual affair with another woman," he stressed.