It will be easy for a white man to become the next President of Ghana – Ayariga

• Hassan Ayariga says Ghana's next president could be a white man

• He warned that Ghanaian children could become slaves



• Ayariga stated that Ghana may have to surrender its assets to countries it owes



Ghanaian politician and businessman, Hassan Ayariga believes it would be easier for a white man to become the next President of Ghana in a few years to come.



The founder of the All People's Congress (APC) bemoaned that citizens are treated as second to the whites when it comes to bidding for any contract in the government sector.



With Ghana’s current total public debt standing at GH¢258.8 billion, Hassan Ayariga foresees that Ghanaian children could become slaves in their own country if the debts are not paid.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on the Lowdown show on GhanaWeb, Hassan Ayariga said, “In the next 10-years our children would be slaves in this country, the foreigners are taking over every sector gradually and I’m being serious about this thing.”



He added, “Go to the presidency when there is an appointment for whites and blacks, the white gets to see the president before the black people.”



Hassan Ayariga also lamented that the loans government takes from foreign countries would eventually see Ghana surrendering all its assets to their debtors in the instance where the country cannot pay its debts.



The APC flagbearer in the 2020 Elections also professed that in the next couple of years, the whites would contest in Ghana’s elections since some of them hold Ghanaian passports hence running for the presidency would be a smart move for them to consider.



“They are also sponsoring all the political parties now, they’re so smart. That is why I said when I become president I would change the passports. If they become so smart and decide to finance one of their own to run for the presidency of Ghana, the next president would be a white man, very easy,” Ayariga told GhanaWeb.

He further said, “Chinese are now becoming policemen in certain countries, giving loans, taking over the mining sectors of almost all African countries and it’s a form of neocolonialism. They know you can’t pay the loans, so they are using your assets as collateral and they are gradually going to grab them in the future to come.”



