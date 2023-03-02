It will be politically suicidal to impose Parliamentary Candidates – NPP Senior Member

Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah

Source: GNA

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah has said that any attempt to impose parliamentary candidates on the constituencies would be politically-suicidal for the NPP in the 2024 Election.

He said as a Party that cherished internal democracy, the leadership must ensure all eligible parliamentary aspirants were given the opportunity and a fair playing field to contest the Party’s parliamentary primaries.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Appiah Mensah, a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region said, “the leadership of the Party must ensure the mistakes we did are not repeated in order not to lose our parliamentary seats in the next general election”.



He, therefore, stressed the need for the national, regional and constituency executives of the party to share a common platform, and identify and tackle peculiar challenges that confronted the Party in 2020 more proactively.

“In fact, if we want to win and maintain, especially our traditional seats, then the Party must ensure that any parliamentary aspirant who does not have the support of the masses, and the Party people is shown a red card



“The national leadership of the Party must also try and hit the nail right on the head instead of dancing around certain challenges confronting the Party. We have internal squabbles within the constituencies, and we must tackle such challenges squarely and find lasting solutions,” he stated.



He added “we must not entertain the campaigns of sabotage and backstabbing in our internal elections because that caused us a lot in the 2020 elections” and called on the leadership of the Party to avoid complacency and work hard.